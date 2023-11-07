‘Poor’ condition: Plans revealed to upgrade Napier courthouse

Napier's courthouse has been slated for an upgrade. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier's courthouse has been slated for an upgrade. Photo / Warren Buckland

Plans have been revealed to give Napier courthouse a much-needed upgrade.

The Ministry of Justice says plans are in the design stage for a makeover of the courthouse, which covers district and High Court matters.

It comes after a Ministry of Justice report released this year showed the courthouse was in a “poor” condition — like many others nationwide — and was on track to decline into a “very poor” condition by 2028, if no action was taken.

The courthouse was closed for 17 days last month due to water damage caused by the sprinkler system being set off.

This week, the Ministry of Justice confirmed there were plans to upgrade the courthouse, including a refurbishment of the building’s exterior and upgrades to all four courtrooms.

Ministry of Justice corporate and digital services deputy secretary Kelvin Watson said a budget or timeframe was yet to be finalised.

“Both projects are still at the design stage.

“The external refurbishment is expected to include full double glazing, replacing selected cladding, veranda repairs and some landscaping improvements.

“Courtroom improvements are expected to include upgraded lighting, new carpets, new courtroom furniture and new ceiling tiles.

The Napier courthouse was closed for more than two weeks after an incident last month. Photo / Warren Buckland

“These projects do not yet have budget estimates or funding approval.”

Watson said the courthouse reopened on October 30 following the sprinkler incident, and the damage caused was “extensive”.

That incident was allegedly caused by a prisoner vandalising the sprinkler system, and two cells remain out of action.

“We have not received final costings from contractors yet, as remediation work remains ongoing [in relation to that incident],” Watson said.

“The damage was extensive, and the types of replacements we are working on include new ceiling tiles, cabling, lighting, carpets, and workstations, including computers.”

Other courthouses around the country are also in high need of upgrades, with 13 courthouses in a “very poor” condition, according to the Ministry of Justice report into the state of its buildings. None of those courthouses are in Hawke’s Bay.

“Chronic underspend, with no additional new investment over many years, has led to a portfolio in critical condition,” the report reads.