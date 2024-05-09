The body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman was found at a rural Taupō address yesterday. Video / Andrew Warner

9 May, 2024 05:17 AM 3 mins to read

Police are monitoring gang members who have travelled from the Bay of Plenty to Auckland, accompanying the body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman.

Hone Kay-Selwyn, 31, shot dead Robert Horne just after 10.15pm on Sunday after being denied entry to a bar.

On Tuesday evening, the Killer Beez gang member was found dead at a rural property outside of Taupō.

Around 20 Killer Beez members were earlier waiting outside the Rotorua Hospital mortuary, from where his body was later released. A woman carrying a photo of the shooter was earlier seen walking into the building.

It’s believed they are travelling to West Auckland, where the gunman lived.

Police said they were monitoring the “transport of Hone Kay-Selwyn’s body” through Auckland.

“We are aware that gang members had earlier travelled south to Rotorua, and we are continuing to monitor their movements through the Auckland region,” police said in a statement.

“There will be police resource deployed where available to monitor activity, including the Police Air Support Unit.

“Motorists concerned about any activity they see should report this to police so appropriate action can be taken.”

Multiple people have contacted the Herald with information on the Eagle helicopter’s movements over Auckland, especially in West Auckland.

Earlier, police said there were no issues with the convoy “at this stage” when it was travelling through the Bay of Plenty.

“Motorists concerned about any activity they see should report this to police so appropriate action can be taken.”

Yesterday, the body of Kay-Selwyn was removed from the Taupō property to a haka.

He was taken to Rotorua hospital for a post-mortem examination and his death is still being treated as unexplained.

Details of the background of the shooter have continued to filter out, from his criminal past to a famous forebear.

Police confirmed on Wednesday he was a member of the Killer Beez gang.

Gang members have taken to social media to pay tribute to Kay-Selwyn.

An account associated with patched Head Hunter Mikaere Puata-Chaney, who is currently serving a life sentence for killing his ex-partner and her father, posted a photo of the pair wearing their gang patches. Kay-Selwyn was a patched Killer Beez member.

“Love you my brother,” the account posted, alongside an image of the two killers together.

While Puata-Chaney is in prison and is not meant to have access to a phone, the account has intermittently posted photos of the double murderer inside, taken with a smuggled cellphone. He has spent time in segregation after being caught with contraband including a phone.

Killer Bees gang member and Ponsonby gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn was found dead on Tuesday evening.

It has emerged that Kay-Selwyn was the son of celebrated Kiwi filmmaker Don Selwyn.

On Wednesday, a group of men clad in black and white arrived in a convoy of vehicles, including several matching late-model Ford Ranger utes, at the property in Broadlands near Taupō where Kay-Selwyn’s body was found.

Their attire, particularly the fact many wore black balaclavas, was the same as that often worn by Killer Beez members, though most, if not all, did not appear to be wearing patches.

They performed a haka as the body was removed on Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbour said they heard police sirens at the address about 5am yesterday.

The victim of the shooting on Ponsonby Rd has been named as 33-year-old Robert Sidney Horne, who was described as a “hard-working drainlayer with a big heart” by a colleague.

Horne had been with a group of people at the time of the shooting outside a bar in Ponsonby.

There was no relationship between Kay-Selwyn, who was a member of the Killer Beez gang, and the victim and his associates.