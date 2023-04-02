Polyfest is back with kapa haka competition

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, the 2022 Polyfest Māori Stage champs. Photo / Ngā Puna o Waiōrea

Kapa haka takes the Polyfest stage from today in Manukau as the biggest Māori and Pacific festival for secondary schools in the world celebrates its 48th anniversary.

After years of disruptions, the first round of the iconic inaugural festival welcomed students and spectators back to the event’s home at the Manukau Sports Bowl in March.

Tens of thousands in attendance enjoyed four days of diverse, vibrant traditions from around the world, displayed through song, dance, traditional clothing and food.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins even joined in the festivities, gracing the Samoan stage with a siva alongside the Labour Pāsifika Caucus and students from Papatoetoe High School.

But this year, the Māori stage was split off in a bid to give groups time to refocus and prepare after the success of Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 in February.

Te Matatini 2023 winners Te Whānau a Apanui.

Event director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu told RNZ: “A lot of our secondary school students probably were helping to volunteer at Te Matatini, or they were supporting their family [who] were performing on stage, and then a lot of our judges from our Māori stage were also taking part at Te Matatini.”

There is also a change of venue to the Due Drop Events Centre, formerly known as the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

The three-day event kicks off with a 7am flag-raising today, followed by Division Three performances throughout the day until the prize-giving at 5pm.

Division Two groups perform tomorrow, and Division One wraps up Polyfest 2023 on Wednesday afternoon.

Ngā Puna o Waiōrea are back to defend their Division One crown after taking out the coveted title in 2021 and last year, which was the first time in Polyfest history that the event was online-only, without crowds, in alignment with the Government’s setting of a ‘red traffic light’ status, part of its Covid-19 Protection Framework.

What you need to know

What: ASB Polyfest Māori Stage

When: Today until Wednesday, April 5

Where: Due Drop Event Centre, Great South Road, Manukau

Getting there: Limited on-site parking, or plan your journey on the Auckland Transport website

Weather forecast: Sunny

Don’t forget: Sunscreen, hat, water bottle and your best pūkana for the cameras

For more info and timetables: https://www.asbpolyfest.co.nz/

Polyfest Māori Stage site map for 2023. Photo / ASB Polyfest

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.