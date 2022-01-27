January 27 2022 National Party leader Christopher Luxon spoke to media this afternoon about the latest inflation figures.

The first 1 News poll of the year will give voters' first verdicts of the Government's move to Omicron settings and whether new National leader Christopher Luxon has kept up his early momentum.

The 1 News Kantar Public Poll will be released on 1 News at 6pm - its first poll since November last year.

The poll will give an early indication of whether voters approve of the Government's handling of Omicron, and whether the summer holiday has eased the pain of last year's lockdowns and people's moods.

In the 1 News polls, Labour had dropped from a high of 53 per cent in December 2020 to 41 per cent in the most recent poll last November.

Tonight's will also show whether National's new leader Christopher Luxon is impressing voters enough to win back support.

Luxon was elected National's leader at the end of November last year.

This is the first 1 News poll since then, but other polls last December showed an immediate lift back into the 30s for National, mainly at the Act Party's expense.

There had also been a big lift for Luxon as preferred PM - well above his predecessor Judith Collins' ratings - although he was still well short of Ardern.

Luxon has spent the start of the year touring the provinces and has been attracting large audiences at public meetings.

A Taxpayers' Union Curia poll released last week showed there had been little change to the parties' fortunes over summer since its last poll in December.

Labour had risen 1.7 points to 41.2 per cent while National was steady at 33 per cent, up 0.4 points.

Act was also steady on 11.5 per cent, up 0.9 points.

However, that was taken before Ardern returned to full public duties – and before Omicron made it into the community.

Kantar Public is the same company as Colmar Brunton, which has long delivered 1 News political polls, and the same methodology is used.