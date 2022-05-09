Marama Davidson says the Budget will build on advice about how stop family violence and sexual violence. Photo / Dean Purcell

More than $100 million will be invested over four years to stamp out family violence and sexual violence.

This year's Budget will provide the money after the Government launched a major anti-violence strategy in December.

Marama Davidson, Minister for Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, said the investment would include $38.1 million more for community-led integrated responses.

The Government in December launched Te Aorerekura, a national strategy to eliminate family violence and sexual violence.

The strategy included six "shifts" or priorities.

These shifts included building skilled, culturally competent and sustainable workforces, and encouraging an increased capacity for healing.

All up, $114.5 million will be allocated over four years to advance Te Aorerekura.

"With our support, these community-led initiatives can continue to make a real difference to peoples' lives, helping shift social norms and build strong, resilient whānau who are free from violence," Davidson added.

The strategy is being launched this morning in Porirua.

Ang Jury, National Collective of Independent Women's Refuges chief executive, said New Zealand needed a major shift in attitudes towards violence.

"The area that still is lagging behind is prevention," she said this morning.

Jury said to prevent violence in the first place, better education was needed.

"Something's already happened by the time you're intervening."

Jury said the necessary steps included the sort of education that shifted social norms, and should be embedded in the school curriculum.

She said respect, kindness, and empathy should be taught in schools.

The National Council of Women has said its 2019 and 2021 Gender Equal surveys showed change in attitudes was occurring only very slowly, and some gains were only temporary.

In last year's survey, 21 per cent of respondents did not agree that gender equality was a fundamental right. The same proportion felt that way in two previous surveys.

And last year, 17 per cent of respondents said "hitting out" was an understandable response for a man when his wife tried to end a relationship.

"Disturbingly, while approval ratings were low for macho attitudes - including, at its worst, tolerance for domestic violence - they had nevertheless, incrementally increased," last year's survey added.

Police respond to a family harm incident every four minutes, and in the year to June 2021 there were an estimated 168,000 sexual assault offences on adults.

An average 30 people are killed by family members annually. Women and children bear the brunt, with Māori and Pasifika and the disabled disproportionately impacted.

Davidson said $37.6 million would go to prevent violence by strengthening initiatives in Māori and Pacific communities, for Aotearoa as a whole, and developing new initiatives for ethnic communities, older people, and youth.

Another $26.7 million should help people working to prevent family violence and sexual violence to get more have the knowledge, skills, capacity and organisational support.