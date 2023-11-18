Christopher Luxon, joined by Nicola Willis, talks to media at Cordis Hotel in Auckland about the ongoing coalition negotiations. Photo / Alex Burton

Christopher Luxon, joined by Nicola Willis, talks to media at Cordis Hotel in Auckland about the ongoing coalition negotiations. Photo / Alex Burton

National leader Christopher Luxon said coalition talks have narrowed “down to one or two issues” as he went in to meet NZ First leader Winston Peters for another round of talks in Auckland.

“I just need to keep working with the parties on the outstanding issues,” he said.

Luxon said he had spoken to both Peters and Act leader David Seymour by phone this morning ahead of his in-person meeting with Peters. Luxon said the three parties had “cleared more and more” issues “over the last few days”.

The phone conversations were still on policy issues and Luxon said he wasn’t sure whether a deal could be finalised between the three parties today.

”That’ll take as long as it takes frankly,” he told reporters at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland.

Luxon and Peters had met every day at the Cordis since Thursday. Meetings normally lasted more than two hours but yesterday afternoon, the pair were done in less than 30 minutes.

He and Peters had a short phone call “very early this morning” but Luxon said there was still a need to meet in person.

”In three or four hours, issues move and things are moving and that’s why we want to close it out with a physical meeting,” he said.

Luxon repeated the three parties were in the “final stages”. He had made similar comments for the last three days. Luxon wouldn’t specify whether the unresolved issues had been the same as those discussed for the last three days, nor would he say what structure a potential deal would likely take.

Heading into the talks on Sunday, Peters was asked what he would be raising in the room with Luxon. He replied: “Progress.”

“We’ve been working seriously hard on it [the deal]... we’ll press on, you know. People are waiting for an answer. It’s seriously urgent now, but that’s what it takes,” Peters said. He had to cut short his impromptu press conference after he was shouted over by a member of the public.

Peters confirmed he had met with the Act Party this morning. Peters could not say this morning whether he would have further meetings that day.

Both Peters and Luxon said talks would take as long as they needed to take.

One aspect of the talks that is still unclear is whether NZ First and Act would sign separate deals with National, as has been the case in the past, or whether the three parties would ink one unified agreement.

Alongside phone calls with Seymour and Peters, Luxon said he’d had conversations with National’s negotiating team, the party’s board and its caucus about “key topics”.

Luxon confirmed he would announce in Auckland if a deal had been reached before travelling to Wellington to make a more formal declaration with specifics of the agreement.

On Saturday, Luxon made assurances talks were “down to the last stages” and conceded the wait for a new government was “frustrating”. It has been more than a month since polling day and more than a fortnight since the Electoral Commission released its final tally of votes.

He said he would not put a date on when he thought talks would conclude, saying it would be “disingenuous”.

“We need to get this wrapped up. We are making progress, it’ll take as long as it takes, but it’s important,” he said.

There is still some distance between the incoming parties, particularly between National and NZ First.

Luxon and Peters met twice in person on Saturday, while talks between Luxon and Act leader David Seymour were done over the phone.

Peters caught observers by surprise on Saturday, emerging from his second meeting of the day after just half an hour.

Peters did not explain why the meeting had been so brief. His prior meeting that day had been two hours long, a similar time to his meetings with Luxon on Thursday and Friday.

