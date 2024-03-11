Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak this afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak to the media at his weekly post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm today.

Luxon has been hosting Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Wellington today, signing a suite of trade and education agreements with Vietnam on Monday morning.

Luxon will entertain Chinh over dinner tonight.

Today, the Government confirmed the appointment of former National leader Simon Bridges as the new chairman of the NZ Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister Simeon Brown this afternoon.

“Simon brings extensive experience and knowledge in transport policy and governance to the role. He will have a strong focus on delivery and outcomes and ensure that NZTA is working to implement the Government Policy Statement on land transport, which will provide the infrastructure New Zealanders need,” Brown said.

“Transport is a critical part of the Government’s plan for economic growth and productivity, and I look forward to working closely with Simon over the coming years to deliver the Government’s transport objectives,” he said.

Luxon is likely to face questions about the state of the media, following the announcement last week that TVNZ will me making large redundancies and cease broadcasting the Sunday and Fair Go programmes.

Broadcasting Minister Melissa Lee is meant to be taking a paper to Cabinet on the media. Little is known about it, save that Lee wants to update the ageing Broadcasting Act.

The Government has also announced it will phase-in interest deductions for residential landlords. The policy will begin in April, but the coalition agreement signed in December promised deductions would be backdated for the 2023/24 tax year, something that has now changed.

“More costs on landlords mean higher rents. Our Government is going to ease the pressure by restoring interest deductibility for rental properties,” Luxon posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Act had wanted the policy to be phased in more quickly. It is unclear what, if any, concessions Act extracted out of National in return for changing the speed at which the policy comess in.

This week is a recess week in Parliament, meaning MPs will not be meeting in Wellington for regular sittings of Parliament.