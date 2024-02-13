Watch live: PM to front up on ditching Three Waters in Question Time

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will likely face further interrogation regarding his Government’s proposal to address the country’s ageing water infrastructure.

He will appear in the first Question Time after Waitangi - the first of a four-week sitting block during which he and his Cabinet will aim to achieve the Government’s remaining objectives on its 100-day plan. The deadline is March 8.

Luxon, alongside Local Government Minister Simeon Brown, yesterday announced the Three Waters reforms of the previous government would be repealed by February 23 and replaced with two pieces of legislation outlining how councils would retain the responsibility of improving water quality and assets, potentially through a new type of financially independent council-controlled organisation (CCO).

He did not guarantee ratepayers would not face a higher cost under this plan, something Labour’s Kieran McAnulty is alleging.

“The Government’s confirmation ... it will repeal the affordable water reforms will see higher rates for every ratepayer – up to 90 per cent in some individual councils – in 30 years,” McAnulty said.

“Instead of helping councils deal with water infrastructure, they’re kicking it back on residents and homeowners and washing their hands of a problem that needs a long-term solution.

“I’m thinking of councils like South Wairarapa, which has already increased rates 20 per cent each year for the last two years. They’re going to have to continue doing that sort of stuff.”

McAnulty is listed as having a question for Brown on the subject during today’s Question Time.

Luxon could also face questions on his comments concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict. Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is listed as having a question for Luxon. She has just attended a pro-Palestine rally outside Parliament.

Israel recently celebrated the rescue of two hostages held by Hamas after attacks on the city of Rafah. Those attacks killed at least 67 Palestinians according to reports.

Luxon has said he was concerned about Israel’s actions in Rafah but wouldn’t go as far as to condemn Israel for them. He instead repeated his support for moves towards a ceasefire.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.



