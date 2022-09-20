The pair hosted a summit for the Christchurch Call on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly leaders' week in New York. They are expected to announce any policy to emerge from those talk

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will host a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron this morning, New Zealand time.

The pair hosted a summit for the Christchurch Call on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly leaders' week in New York. They are expected to announce any policy to emerge from those talks.

The Christchurch Call is a joint New Zealand-French effort to tackle online terrorism launched after the 2019 mosque attacks in Christchurch.

Although the invasion of Ukraine and resulting energy crisis is expected to dominate events this week, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations should also focus attention on areas closer to the Christchurch Call, like tackling online extremism and algorithms.

Earlier in the day, Ardern said she accepted that issues around Ukraine would dominate proceedings.



"It should dominate because it does dominate," she said, noting the invasion would have a "cascading" effect on UN members in the form of high energy and fuel prices.

Guterres issued a warning of an epidemic of "misinformation" online.

"Our data is being bought and sold to influence our behaviour."

He said this was causing "untold damage to communities and societies".

Guterres opened proceedings at the UN with a call to slap a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies benefitting from the global energy crisis.

"Polluters must pay," Guterres said.

"Today, I am calling on all developed economies to tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies," he said

Guterres said the world was in a "suicidal battle" with nature, comparing the fight against climate change to the other, more literal conflicts the UN has sought to prevent.

Ardern distanced herself from the tax call, saying Guterres was referring to other countries.

"In my mind you can hear the countries that he'll be angling those arguments towards. The relevance for New Zealand is more in the space of fossil fuel subsidies," Ardern said.

"I think the subsidy issue is a real one and it has been for some time because it means the right investment decisions aren't being made. Other countries are looking at things like windfall taxes and in some areas that will obviously be a focus for them and understandably so in this environment," Ardern said.