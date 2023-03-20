The Redcliffe Bridge between Taradale and Waiohiki in Hawke's Bay has been left in ruin after Cyclone Gabrielle hammered the region. Photo / Paul Taylor

Six new temporary bridges will be delivered to cyclone-impacted areas in Hawke’s Bay and East Coast as the Government pushes to repair the damaged transport network.

The announcement was made as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins provided an update on how the Government is addressing damaged areas of the country’s transport network following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Transport Minister Michael Wood has also given an update on when three damaged State Highways will reopen after SH5 between Napier and Taupō opened for motorists today.

The bridge sites include four in Hawke’s Bay - Moeangiangi, Whanawhana, Ellis-Wallace, Mangatutu low level - one on the East Coast (Hollywood) and one in Manawatū (Makiekie Coal Creek).

Site investigation and the design process to build the Bailey bridges was currently underway. Another four sites were being considered.

State Highway 2 between Tangoio and Tūtira opens for restricted access for residents/essential services/stock movements from today during set times and with traffic management/speed limits.

SH1 over the Brynderwyns between Wellsford and Auckland is expected to temporarily re-open in the coming weeks, with further works and closures still required.

SH38 from Tuai to Aniwaniwa Falls requires sluicing work to be completed first but could open in the next few weeks.

The timeframes provided by the Government were indicative but it was hoped it would allow communities to plan.

”Our immediate priority has been to reopen lifeline roads and reconnect isolated communities,” Wood said.

”So far 91 per cent of the 1346km of damaged state highways have been reopened to lifeline access.”

Waka Kotahi will also be releasing recovery dashboards for Northland, Gisborne, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay that outline which roads have been reopened, and indicative opened timeframes for roads still being worked on.

From today, State Highway 5 from Napier to Taupō was open between 7am-7pm with closure points at SH2 (Kaimata Rd), Glengarry Rd and Matea Rd overnight.

Temporary speed restrictions and other traffic management measures would be in place as contractors continued work on a number of damaged sites along the highway.

“State Highway 5 is a critical access point into Hawke’s Bay and the Government welcomes the news it is open to all traffic during daylight hours,” Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan said.

“Restoring this connection is a milestone for the region following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, and a critical step to provide resilient and safe connections for local businesses in the farming, horticulture and tourism industries.

Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Driving from Napier to Taupō traditionally took about two hours but with SH5 out of action, motorists were forced to travel south as far as Woodville near Palmerston North before turning north towards Taupō - a journey that lasted up to five hours.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Shaw and co-leader Marama Davidson delivered the Green Party’s State of the Planet address in Auckland, during which they sent a clear message to Labour ahead of this year’s election.

“To any political party that wants the Green Party’s support to form a government after the election, let us put it as simply as we can: the Green Party will not accept anything less than the strongest possible climate action,” Shaw said.

“The stakes are too high, the consequences of failure too great.”

Last week, Hipkins resumed his policy bonfire with a focus on transport policies, including some that were intended to reduce New Zealand’s emissions, such as the $568 million clean car upgrade scheme, the social leasing car scheme and some public transport goals.

Hipkins said his aim in scrapping the policies was to sharpen the Government’s focus on the high cost of living.

Shaw, however, believed this year’s election would be driven by climate issues.

“Only the Green Party will confront the climate emergency with the urgency it demands and take action to build an Aotearoa that works for everyone.

“Over the next seven months, the Green Party will set out a plan for Aotearoa to cut climate pollution and improve our communities.

“Our message will be simple: To get the government Aotearoa needs, we need more Green MPs in Parliament and Green ministers sitting around the decision-making table. That is how we can best influence the next government.”