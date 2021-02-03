Watch live: New Zealanders set to find out whether Pfizer vaccine approved by Medsafe

New Zealanders are set to find out whether the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by Medsafe.

The announcement will be made at 2pm by the Ministry of Health and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will then hold a press conference from Waitangi.

The Government has said border workers and their close contacts will be the first to be vaccinated when the Pfizer doses arrive in New Zealand which is expected to be some time next month.

The vaccine went through a thorough - but expedited - approvals process before Medsafe made its decision.

The agency used data from overseas and its own assessment process.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has previously said Medsafe needed to weigh up the risk-to-benefit ratio for New Zealand where we don't have community transmission.

A number of the countries which are already administering the vaccine put it through an emergency approval process because of the health emergencies.

Covid vaccines Q&A

Last year was New Zealand's "year of elimination" - and now 2021 is set to be the year of the vaccine.

When are the vaccines arriving and who's first in line?

Border and high-risk workers, along with their contacts like family, are set to be vaccinated in March or April, and the general public from around the middle of the year.

While those front-line personnel most exposed to Covid-19 are first in line, those next to receive it will be otherwise high-risk health, public sector and emergency services workers.

The next group will be people in the community - especially older people and those with underlying conditions.

The Government aspires to have everyone who wants a vaccination receiving it by the end of the year.

At this stage, it's unclear whether children will be receiving shots too, with officials still arranging planning for age groups.

What are the vaccines?

New Zealand has pre-purchased four vaccines, from Pfizer and BioNTech; Janssen Pharmaceutica; Novavax; and AstraZeneca.

The first purchase agreement was for 1.5 million vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech.

This is enough vaccines for 750,000 people and each person will need two doses of this vaccination, about a month apart.

An in-principle agreement has been signed with Janssen Pharmaceutica to purchase up to 5 million vaccines - likely to be a single dose.

How do they work?

Differently.

The flu shots we typically get each year are "inactivated" vaccines - or those that don't contain any live viruses.

Instead, a virus that has been rendered inactive by special treatment is introduced into the body, allowing the immune system to learn from its antigens how to fight live versions of it in the future.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca "viral vector" vaccine works slightly differently, by using a virus that has been genetically engineered so that it can't cause disease - but carries the instructions for our body to produce coronavirus proteins to safely generate an immune response.

The Novovax vaccine is a "protein" vaccine and uses only harmless fragments of the virus shells that mimic the Covid-19 virus, to safely generate an immune response.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is more sophisticated, and part of a new generation of shots called mRNA vaccines.

These teach our cells how to make a protein, or even just a piece of a protein, that triggers an immune response inside our body.

hat immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our body.

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines give instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of what is called the "spike protein", which is found on the surface of the virus that causes Covid-19.

The Janssen vaccine, meanwhile, is a "recombinant vector vaccine" that uses a human adenovirus to express the virus spike protein in cells.

How do we know they're safe?

None of these vaccines use the live virus that causes Covid-19 - and they don't change or interact with our DNA in any way.

They also must comply with international standards and local requirements for quality, safety and efficacy before they can be approved by Medsafe and used in New Zealand.

Although Medsafe is streamlining its assessment processes and prioritising the evaluation of the vaccines over other medicines, they'll still have the same rigorous level of scrutiny that all medicines undergo.

New Zealand's place near the back of the global queue - largely because of our successful response wiping out local transmission - means regulators have more time to assess.