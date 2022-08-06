Christopher Luxon presents his leader's address at National Party Conference

National leader Christopher Luxon will announce a policy to get young people who are unemployed for long periods of time back into work at his party's conference today.

Luxon will close the National Party conference, taking place in Christchurch this weekend.

He will announce a social investment-style policy to give people between the ages of 18 and 24 who have been unemployed for more than a year free job coaching.

The idea is that people who are long-term unemployed risk becoming very long-term unemployed, but a targeted intervention while they are young can help them into the workforce.

National has had a fairly subdued conference compared with the fiery affairs of previous years.

Luxon set the scene for the speech on Saturday saying the government had increased the level of government spending too much.

"This is a government spending $127 billion, that's $51 billion more than five years ago ... we've added 14,000 bureaucrats to this country," Luxon said.

"We've got a whole bunch of economic mismanagement going on that we need to be able to deal with," he said.

On Sunday morning, Luxon announced the party's board had unanimously voted to elect Sylvia Wood as the party's new president, replacing Peter Goodfellow.

Wood said the board "set the strategic direction for the party: a total focus on winning in 2023".

She said the party needed unity in caucus, good data, and sufficient funds to win in 2023.

Wood also said the party needed a relentless focus on the party vote - not just electorates.

"An absolute, obsessive focus on the party vote, because that is what we need to win," she said.

On the first day of the conference, National took aim at Labour after a bruising week debating the rollout of the Cost of Living Payment.

Deputy Leader Nicola Willis joked she'd decided to start calling Labour's $350 cost of living payment "KiwiSpray".

"It's like KiwiBuild, only instead of being 99,000 houses short, it's 800,000 payments short," she said.

Of the Government's Fair Pay Agreements, its landmark labour market reforms, Willis said: "the 1970s have called and they want their policy back, Michael Wood".

