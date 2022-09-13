MPs will commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Mark Mitchell

MPs from across the house will pay tribute to the late Queen in a special sitting of Parliament today at 2pm.

Parliament was due to have a regular three-day sitting this week, but will adjourn for the rest of a week after a short debate today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead tributes to the Queen, followed by a tribute from each other party in order of size. Other members may also take a call.

Ardern has already paid tribute to the Queen. In a letter to King Charles III, the Queen's son, Ardern said she was "loved for her grace, calmness, dedication, and public service".

"Her affection for New Zealand and its people was clear, and it was an affection that was shared," Ardern said.

"Her Majesty was an important part of all our lives throughout her reign - but she was first and foremost a daughter, a sister, a mother and a grandmother," she said.



"You have our deepest sympathies for her loss but also our gratitude for her extraordinary life of service."

National leader Christopher Luxon has expressed "sorrow and sadness" over the Queen's death.

Some parties may gently raise the issue of becoming a republic.

In a statement marking the Queen's death, the Green Party's co-leader said the question of becoming a republic was "a question for another day".

On Saturday, Marama Davidson said she would ask her caucus whether she could take a speaking slot in the debate.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Getty

When asked about when New Zealand might have a debate about becoming a republic, Davidson said she would have "a lot more" to say then.

"I'll be asking caucus for support for me to speak at the tributes on Tuesday and I'll have a lot more to say on that then.

"People are mourning and I acknowledge that - particularly the Queen's family. Many people are also feeling quite confronted about it because of the nature of the monarchy and what it has done around the world, particularly to indigenous people. All of those emotions are valid," Davidson said.

On Monday, Ardern said that the question of becoming a republic had been a "debate probably for a number of years".

"I do believe that is where New Zealand will head in time. I believe it's likely to occur in my lifetime, but I don't see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda anytime soon," she said.

Luxon said most New Zealanders he spoke to did not have becoming a republic at the top of their minds.

"I don't feel strongly one way or another about it. I'm very comfortable with our constitutional arrangements as they stand," Luxon said.

Ardern will fly to London tomorrow morning for the Queen's funeral.