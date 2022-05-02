Focus Live: Grant Robertson gives pre-Budget speech

New Zealand has a new debt ceiling, which will be 30 per cent of GDP, Finance Minister Grant Robertson has announced.

But this new debt target comes with a catch: Treasury will now measure New Zealand's net debt by taking into account a wider range of Crown assets like the NZ Super Fund, and liabilities like the debt held by Kainga Ora.

Overall, this has the effect of lowering New Zealand's net debt levels under the new metric.

As of the end of February, New Zealand's net core Crown debt stood at 35 per cent of GDP, or about $125 billion.

Under the new measurement, net debt is currently about 20 per cent of GDP.

Robertson said the recommendation had come from the Treasury and would make New Zealand's debt metric more internationally comparable. New Zealand has previously measured the assets of the super fund as part of its debt reporting, however the Key Government changed this and excluded it from the current measure.

While New Zealand has often had a debt "target" this will function as a ceiling - a number debt will not rise above.

Robertson made the announcement at a budget breakfast in Wellington.

He also said the Government would announce no further increases to the capital allowance at the Budget, allowing the Government to tackle inflation.