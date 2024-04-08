Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will take questions from the media following today’s Cabinet meeting. His post-Cabinet press conference will be livestreamed by the Herald.

He is likely to announce the delivery of a policy from the Government’s first quarterly action plan, which includes promises to roll out tax cuts at the Budget and reintroduce something akin to the Key-English Government’s Better Public Service Targets.

This week MPs return to Parliament after a one week recess to begin an unusual one week sitting block. It is the first sitting block since the Government announced its first quarterly plan last week, meaning we should see some legislation introduced to deliver on those plans.

Cabinet meetings are expected to be contentious this month, as ministers finalise the Budget due for delivery in May. Luxon is meant is likely to face questions on what is in the Budget and the extent to which public sector cuts are needed to pay for his tax plan.

Today, the Ministry for the Environment became the latest department to announce cost-saving measures.

Staff were told redundancies are “likely” as agencies rush to fund savings, which the Government hopes to turn into a saving of $1.5 billion a year.

Agencies are tasked with finding savings between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent to trim off their budgets, which, at numerous ministries, is resulting in proposals putting jobs on the line. The Environment Ministry needs to slash 7.5 per cent from certain lines of funding, with final sign-off to be made by the Government in relation to the upcoming Budget next month.

A voluntary redundancy scheme has opened at the Ministry, with no set target for uptake.

Luxon is also likely to give his view on immigration changes announced over the weekend. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford made immediate changes to the Accredited Employer Worker Visa, to respond to what the Government called unsustainable levels of inward migration.

In 2023, a near-record 173,000 non-New Zealand citizens migrated to the country.

The changes to the work visa scheme include introducing an English-language requirement for migrants applying for low-skilled jobs.

Stanford said the changes focus on using the local labour market first, while still attracting high-skilled migrants where there are skill shortages.

“Getting our immigration settings right is critical to this Government’s plan to rebuild the economy,” she said on Sunday in a statement.