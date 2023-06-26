The Government has announced a $6 million boost to food bank providers, who have recently described record levels of need amid the cost of living crisis and recovery from extreme weather events.

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni made the announcement during the weekly post-Cabinet press conference today, with Chris Hipkins currently in China for a much-anticipated weeklong visit.

Sepuloni is also expected to discuss other changes kicking in from July 1 - this Saturday - including free and half-price public transport and removal of prescription co-charges, as outlined at the Budget.

The petrol tax subsidies will also come to an end this Friday.

Sepuloni is also likely to face questions about the future of Mt Ruapehu’s Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields, after Cabinet today agreed to provide $5 million to liquidators to ensure the mountain’s 2023 ski season can go ahead.

Sepuloni said the extra funding for food banks would help ease pressure on families doing it tough.

“Demand for food support, particularly in communities impacted by the extreme weather events, remains higher than it was prior to Covid-19. This boost in funding aims to help community food providers continue their mahi during this period of high demand.”

Sepuloni said the Government had provided over $150 million in emergency funding to support community food providers.

It comes as Hipkins touched down in Beijing in the early hours of this morning, beginning a week-long tour of China, which includes a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

The trip has already drawn criticism from National and Act after the Herald revealed there were two NZ Defence Force Boeing 757 planes on the runway during a stopover in Manila, Philippines, en route to China. The PM’s office has clarified one was a backup in case the other brokedown and has only travelled as far as Manila before returning to Cairns, Australia.

National and Act have both said two planes were unnecessary, pointing to the extra carbon emissions and was “embarrassing” saying they needed to be upgraded.

National leader Chris Luxon did not respond to a question about if he would refuse to take two planes on equivalent overseas trips if he becomes PM.

He said any decisions about bringing forward the current replacement date between 2028 and 2030 were “operational matters” for the Air Force, “but we have to do better than this”.

Sepuloni is also likely to face questions about National’s law and order policies unveiled on Sunday, which include placing limits on sentencing discounts and reinstating the Three Strikes policy.



