Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak to media. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address her weekly post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm.

She's expected to announce details of upcoming travel. Earlier this month, she announced she would return to Australia in July for talks between high ranking ministers in both governments. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also attend.

Ardern has also been invited to next week's NATO summit in Madrid.

New Zealand is not a member of NATO, a northern-hemisphere security alliance, but it has been invited in its capacity as one of the alliance's four Asia-Pacific partners, along with Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Ardern has a packed travel schedule this year, as part of New Zealand's post-Covid reconnection strategy, and she has previously said she would be travelling to Europe this year.

Also on the agenda in Europe is a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement with the European Union.

Farmers Weekly reported today that sector groups were concerned the Government would not push hard enough to ensure good market access in any FTA.

Sector leaders have flown to Brussels this week in what Farmers Weekly called a "last-ditch attempt to salvage worthwhile market access gains from trade talks with the European Union".

After a recess last week, Parliament returns to its regular sitting schedule this week.

Many ministers will have a busy week, with many scheduled to appear before select committees to answer for their budget bids in annual estimates hearings.

Ardern is also likely to speak to concerns over road safety in New Zealand following this weekend's tragic crash near Picton, which claimed seven lives.

It will be Ardern's first post-Cabinet press conference since the Tauranga byelection, which Labour's Jan Tinetti lost to National's Sam Uffindell.

Tinetti had been expected to lose the staunchly blue seat, but Ardern had been facing questions about the scale of Tinetti's defeat.

Tinetti lost by more than 6000 votes, with Uffindell posting nearly 10,931 votes to Tinetti's 4893.

"I think actually for by-elections, it's very hard to read into them as someone who's run in a byelection myself because it's just simply not the same as in general elections, you don't often have every party represented, so I'm not quick to read into individual outcomes," Ardern told RNZ this morning.