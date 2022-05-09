Russ Rimmington expressed his plans for there to be a judicial review of the decision. Photo / Supplied

Russ Rimmington has been removed as Waikato Regional Council chairperson, following alleged racist comments he made last year.

The meeting of the council was called after a requisition signed by eight councillors was delivered in April to deal with matters associated with the role of chair. Eight out of 14 councillors voted for Rimmington's removal at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Rimmington, an experienced politician who was also Hamilton's mayor between 1998 and 2001, has come under pressure in recent months after being accused of making racist comments during a public forum in October 2021.

Rimmington spoke about how "the Māori" will "usurp" and "jeopardise" the future development of "our country" by having control of the water, during a Three Waters seminar at the end of October run by Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ)

"The Māori will actually control the water in the Waikato from Lake Taupō to Port Waikato and that means if you want to get a consent in time - not immediately but they are 50 per cent there.

"That means if Fonterra, horticulturalist, me as a farmer - I am a 400ha farm - we are going to be at the beck and call. Not now but in 10 years' time. And that's really - I believe - going to usurp and jeopardise the future development of our great country."

He went on to tell fellow mayors and chief executives on the Zoom call of his difficulties dealing with the five river iwi.

The council accepted his public apology in December for the offensive comments and he committed to undergoing Treaty of Waitangi training.

While Rimmington said "democracy has spoken" he expressed his plans for there to be a judicial review of the decision.

Barry Quayle was been voted in as the new regional council chairman and the motion to formally appoint him was passed in a vote of 11-3.

Barry Quayle, once the general manager of NZ National Fieldays is now the new Waikato Regional Council chairperson. Photo / Stephen Barker

After the meeting, Quayle said decision making would be unaffected by the leadership change.

With only a few months left in this term of council, Quayle said a focus of his would be unity.

"It is important going forward that this council acts as one and that we have cohesion. I am confident that all 14 councillors will be able to continue to respectfully and robustly discuss issues affecting the region, and make decisions that are in the best interests of the Waikato.

"Throughout this triennium we've demonstrated that – despite at times divergent individual views – we can engage in full and frank discussions and make big decisions," he said.

Quayle acknowledge Rimmington's contribution as chairman and said he will continue to represent Hamilton's best interests.