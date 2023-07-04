Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Sports Minister Grant Robertson and Act MP Toni Severin with NZ’s record-breaking Special Olympians on the Beehive's 9th floor. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There was a moment of amusing awkwardness between members of New Zealand’s Special Olympic football team when they met Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in the Beehive today.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson, in his congratulatory remarks, singled out Cole Bailey as the scorer of New Zealand’s first football goal at the Special Olympics.

This prompted Conor McCarthy, when he introduced himself to Hipkins and Robertson, to say that his position on the left wing meant that he “scored most of the goals”, including New Zealand’s first hat-trick.

Next up was Louis Edwards, also a striker, who said he set up most of McCarthy’s goals, prompting much laughter and remarks about the importance of teamwork.

The 39 athletes in the team competed last month in the Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany, joining 7000 other athletes with an intellectual disability from 190 countries.

The team won a record-high 34 medals - five golds, 17 silvers and 12 bronzes.

Ten athletes from the team came to the ninth floor of the Beehive today to be congratulated by Hipkins, Robertson and Act MP Toni Severin.

“It’s great to be able to congratulate you and say ‘very well done’,” Hipkins said.

Robertson said it was impressive not only to travel overseas, but also to win.

“I know for quite a few people in the team, it was the first time you left New Zealand. That’s a massive thing in itself and then to go all the way to Germany. I’ve never been to Germany. I can’t even imagine what that would be like, and then to do all of that and then compete so well.”

Robertson also thanked the friends and families of the athletes for helping to fund them to go to Berlin.

“I know lots of you fundraised to get over there, and that’s a huge thing to do along with getting ready to compete. So, for the Bank of Mum and Dad, and all of the supporters you’ve got around New Zealand, I know that they were just so proud of what you’ve done.”

Afterwards Robertson said it would be ideal for the Government to fully fund the team so that there’d be no need for the Bank of Mum and Dad. He added that he had put all the discretionary funding at his disposal as Sports Minister towards helping the team get to Berlin.

Severin said she had loved attending the New Zealand games in Hamilton last year.

“Thank you very much for showing people that it doesn’t matter what you’ve got.

Paula Dixon, assistant head of delegation for the team, thanked the MPs for acknowledging the team and its achievements.

“I’m incredibly proud. We all are.”