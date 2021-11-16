US Navy ship to visit Wellington this month

USS Sampson will be the first US warship to visit a New Zealand port since the nuclear stand-off of the 1980s. Photo / Supplied

A US Navy ship will visit New Zealand for the first time in five years.

The gas turbine-propelled destroyer is expected to berth in Wellington this month, the NZDF said.

Sailors on the US Navy ship will spend at least 14 days in isolation at sea before entering New Zealand.

They will have to test negative for Covid-19 before disembarking.

The last US Navy visit was the gas turbine-propelled destroyer USS Sampson shortly after the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake.

Its visit was a sign at the time of a thaw in bilateral relations after the decades-long impasse over nuclear-powered ship visits.

The USS Sampson arrived with the Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver and Australian frigate HMAS Darwin.

