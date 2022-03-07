March 7 2022 The Government has announced new "significant" sanctions will be placed on Russia, including oligarchs, individuals and companies responsible for or associated with the invasion of Ukraine.

More than 100 people including President Vladimir Putin and corporate executives have been banned from travelling to New Zealand after the invasion of Ukraine.

Those banned include figures nicknamed "Putin's Chef", "Putin's Cook" and "Kinder Surprise", and several people from Russia's ally Belarus.

The list is a who's who of Russian military commanders, and of corporate executives thought to be beneficiaries of Putin's regime.

Igor Sechin, superyacht enthusiast and chief executive officer of Rosneft, reportedly dubbed the "second-most important man in Russia". Photo / Getty Images

Even some Ukrainians believed to be in cahoots with Moscow are on the blacklist now.

Some of those on the list are already the targets of punitive measures in Australia, the European Union, and the US.

And some Russians involved in that country's military intervention in Syria have been banned.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade published the list of 102 people today. It includes bankers, intelligence agency figures, propagandists and senior legal professionals.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said a targeted sanctions bill will be passed under urgency.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT television news network. Photo / Getty Images

"It doesn't mean that someone who is Russian and wealthy will automatically be a target."

But people and entities linked to Russian aggression would be targeted, Mahuta said.

Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu are banned.

Aleksander Pavlovich Lapin, a Russian military commander, has been banned, as has Belarusian general Aleksandr Volfovich.

Several military commanders, senators and other officials in the Putin regime are on the lists, and those banned include:

Aleksandr Vasilyevich Bortnikov, director of Russia's Federal Security Service.

Aleksandr Vladimirovich Gutsan, former Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia and current Russian Federation Security Council member, who has had his assets frozen in Australia.

Aleksey Vladimirovich Zavizon, a Russian major-general also known as Zavizion Oleksii Volodymyrovych.

Alexander Alexandrovich Zhuravlyov, who commanded Russian forces in Syria.

Alexander Vedyakhin, a chairman of Moscow-based financial services firm Sperbank.

Aliaksander Piatrovich Vetsianevich, an executive at Belarus manufacturer MZKT, which makes products, including military trucks.

Aliaksandr Mikalaevich Zaitsau. According to the US Treasury, he owns Sokhra, which is engaged in gold mining, and the promotion of Belarusian industrial products in Africa and the Middle East.

Andrei Leonidovich Kostin, chairman of Russian bank VTB, which is reportedly withdrawing from Europe.

Andrey Ivanovich Sychevoy, a Russian lieutenant-general.

Andrey Patrushev, chief executive of Gazprom, a Russian state-owned energy company.

Boris Rotenberg, Russian oligarch. The US Treasury claimed Putin had awarded him billions of dollars in contracts with Gazprom and for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Darya Dugina, political scientist and editor.

Denis Bortnikov, chairman of Moscow-based VTB Bank. Several other VTB executives are on the list.

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian PM and President.

Dmitry Utkin, former special forces officer and reportedly founder of the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company.

Gennadiy Timchenko, ice hockey and petrochemical oligarch and billionaire.

Igor Sechin, head of state-owned oil firm Rosneft. He has reportedly been described as the second most important person in Russia. Putin is assumed to be the most important, in case you were wondering.

Lyubov Prigozhina, possibly the wife of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is reportedly a Russian businessman and close Putin associate sometimes known as "Putin's Chef".

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of English language TV news network RT.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (left) and Commander-in-Chief of Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov (centre) seen at Red Square in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Oleg Leonydovych Salyukov, Russian Ground Forces leader.

Sergei Kiriyenko, a Putin administration senior official reportedly once nicknamed "Kinder Surprise" for his youth when scaling the political ladder in the 1990s. He is reportedly an aikido practitioner with the rank of Sensei.

Taras Kozak, Ukrainian pro-Russian lawmaker and television station owner.

Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, Belarusian defence minister.

Vladimir Alexandrovich Kolokoltsev, Russian internal affairs minister and former Moscow police commissioner.

Vladimir Roudolfovitch Soloviev, broadcaster and propagandist.

Vladimir Sivkovich, Ukrainian parliamentarian accused of working with Russia's intelligence service to destabilise Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin, Chairman of Russia's State Duma, the country's legislative assembly.

Yakov Vladimirovich Rezantsev, Russian military commander.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, oligarch reportedly nicknamed "Putin's Cook" wanted by the FBI for alleged involvement in conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Yuri Slyusar, aviation executive.

Yuriy Analtolyevich Prokofyev, a former boss at the Strategic Culture Foundation, which the US says is a disinformation entity.

The full list of names is on Mfat's website.