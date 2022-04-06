Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has applied further sanctions to Russia. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand will apply the most significant trade sanctions against Russia so far in response to atrocities uncovered as Russia retreats.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor announced on Wednesday the Government will apply 35 per cent tariffs to all imports from Russia.

It will also extend existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries.

Mahuta said the reports of atrocities against civilians in Ukraine were "abhorrent and reprehensible" and New Zealand would continue to "respond to Putin's mindless acts of aggression".

O'Connor said that under the Russia Sanctions Act, the Government would "apply tariffs to all Russian imports, as well as ban the export of industrial products such as ICT equipment and engines, sending a clear message that New Zealand will not fund or support the Russia war machine".

O'Connor said the tariff increases would "work in conjunction with the international community as we seek to pressure Putin's regime".

O'Connor added that the officials would be in regular contact with businesses to ensure the sanctions were properly understood.



"Our response to the war in Ukraine is the most significant response to an international crisis we've undertaken as a nation in recent history,"

Mahuta said the Government continued to call for Russia to be held to account for "war crimes and atrocities committed against innocent civilians".

"Alongside 41 other countries, New Zealand has announced its support for the International Criminal Court prosecution and has provided funding to the investigation," Mahuta said.

Regulations will now be prepared to give effect to these policy decisions, to enable them to enter into force from April 25.