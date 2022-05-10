Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who will shortly become Ukraine's ambassador to New Zealand, spoke to MPs via video link. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who will shortly become Ukraine's ambassador to New Zealand, spoke to MPs via video link. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who will shortly become accredited as Ukraine's Ambassador to New Zealand, has urged the Government to do more to support his country in its war with Russia.

In a speech broadcast to an audience of MPs and diplomats at the Beehive, Myroshnychenko warned that Russia could not be allowed to win the war, because it would undermine security, not just in Europe, but around the world.

He said Russia was carrying out "war crimes" in his country, and had "executed" Ukrainians.

"We are thankful for the military assistance but we need more," Myroshnychenko.

In April, Myroshnychenko became Ukraine's ambassador to Australia. He will be based in Australia. As Ukraine has no embassy in New Zealand, he will represent Ukraine from Australia.

Myroshnychenko addressed MPs and diplomats gathered for a lunch at the Beehive banquet hall to mark Europe Day, which celebrates peace in Europe and the European Union.

The Ambassador of the European Union, Nina Obermaier invited Myroshnychenko to give a recorded speech to the lunch, which was attended by MPs from across the House, as well as diplomats present in New Zealand.

"What we are now seeing in Ukraine is a massive invasion," Myroshnychenko said.

"The world has not seen such a big number of deployment of troops on European territory since the Second World War," he said.

Myroshnychenko said there was "unbearable" suffering in Ukraine, and that the Ukrainian people were "bearing the brunt" of protecting security on the European continent.

He said Russia could not be allowed to "win" the conflict, because it would have drastic implications for global security.

"We cannot allow Russia to win, because if that happens the implications for global security will be staggering," Myroshnychenko said.

"Help Ukraine now and take care of your security for the future," he said.

He said Ukraine was "very grateful" to the "Government of New Zealand for the support they have provided Ukraine", and for the fact New Zealand had condemned the invasion.

Myroshnychenko urged MPs to do more in a speech broadcast in Parliament's banquet hall. Photo / Thomas Coughlan.

But added that Ukraine needed more assistance.

'We need more because as I am standing here today wearing a suit and tie, my people are in the trenches," he said.

Myroshnychenko was only recently arrived in Australia, having become the ambassador in April.

Ukraine has been represented in New Zealand by its ambassador to Singapore, Kateryna Zelenko.