Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has condemned Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway provinces in Ukraine. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is concerned Russia's recognition of two breakaway parts of Ukraine could be an attempt by Russia to "create a pretext for invasion".

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past 24 hours signed a decree recognising the regions' independence, then ordered forces into the regions for "peacekeeping".

It is suspected this could justify an attack in those locations.

Mahuta said New Zealand has consistently voiced its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

There was no basis under international law for the recognition of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic", she said.

"We are concerned that this is a calculated act by President Putin to create a pretext for invasion, which would be a clear act of aggression.

"Recognition by Russia further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict and is a violation of international law," she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the Government's statement as "strong".

She noted Russia's actions had been criticised by like-minded groups such as the European Union.

"New Zealand shares in that strong stance," Ardern said.

"Everyone wants to see de-escalation. Everyone wants to see diplomacy work," she said, echoing Mahuta's statement, which called for diplomacy and a peaceful resolution.

Putin's recognition of the two regions was roundly criticised overseas. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden would ban US investment and trade in the breakaway regions.

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss tweeted that the UK would announce "sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

New Zealand lacks the ability to sanction Russia outside of the United Nations process, which is almost certain never to sanction Russia because the country can veto any potential sanctions via its permanent seat on the UN security council.

Labour dismissed a National Party members bill last year to pass legislation giving New Zealand the ability to sanction countries independently of the United Nations process.

Ardern said today the Government was looking at action like travel bans.