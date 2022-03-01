March 1 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Chris Luxon debate the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Parliament as casualties rise and a humanitarian crisis looms.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government will look at sanctioning Russians connected to the invasion of Ukraine through specific legislation.

Ardern revealed in Question Time yesterday that the Government has sought advice on a specific "Russian Sanctions Bill", which would "target Russian finances" after a question from Act's Brooke van Velden.

Earlier, Ardern alluded to what this bill might look like.

"I have been working alongside officials and colleagues about what further steps we can take," Ardern said.

Ardern said there was potential for a targeted legislative response that will give New Zealand a wider range of powers that will apply sanctions to Russia suitable for the Ukraine situation and "we expect to be able to progress that soon".

Ardern said she expects to talk to other parties this week, and to move forward with a solution "quite soon".

One option that appears to have fallen out of favour is the idea of using the Overseas Investment Act.

"Yesterday I talked about the potential of the Overseas Investment Act to be used. Our view is that while it could be used to provide some levers, it would tend to be case by case and a much more comprehensive response would be a legislated one," Ardern said.

People struggle on stairways after a last minute change of the departure platform for a Lviv bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 28. Photo / AP

Parliament yesterday condemned the invasion of Ukraine, with all parties supporting the motion.

National and Act called on the Government to go further in its measures against Russia.

They want autonomous sanctions legislation passed, which would give the Government the ability to sanction countries without going through the United Nations.

Labour and the Greens are less keen on this approach, but agree more needs to be done to sanction Russia.

It is not yet clear whether National and Act would support the sanctions bill. Neither have yet seen it.

Van Velden asked whether the Government would consider expelling Russia's top ambassador from New Zealand over the conflict - another measure also backed by National.

Ardern said that "nothing is off the table", but indicated that such a step was unlikely.

"We have to factor in our ability to look after New Zealanders in the region," she said.