Personnel and military equipment is being sent to Europe to assist Ukraine. Photo / NZDF

New Zealand will send Defence Force staff to Europe to assist with the war effort in Ukraine.

These staff will not be going to the conflict itself, but will assist with intelligence gathering. Nine defence force staff will be dispatched to Europe, seven will go to the United Kingdom, where they will assist with "heightened demand for intelligence assessments".

Not all of these staff will be involved on matters related to the war in Ukraine - some will be helping relieve pressure on British teams, who are under strain because of the war.

"Some of our people will directly support intelligence work on the Ukraine war and some will join existing teams and focus on other parts of the world in order to free up capability within the UK teams," Ardern said.

Another officer will go to the UK's permanent joint headquarters, and another will work with the existing Defence Attaché and NZ military representative to NATO.

Ardern said these partners would "enhance our engagement with and our understanding of partner activities related to Ukraine".

The Government has also decided to allow the wider use of locally-based Defence Force staff to help with intelligence gathering.

Cabinet approved the use of the Defence Force's "open source intelligence capabilities" for three months to support British and European efforts. Ardern said this would take advantage of New Zealand's time zone - on the opposite side of the world to Europe.

She said New Zealand would use the "time zone difference to help with key tasks during their night time and our day time". While Europe is sleeping, New Zealand Defence Force staff can assist with intelligence.

Ardern said the staff would directly support Ukrainian soldiers on the ground.

"We are contributing highly skilled analysts to undertake roles that in some cases - two of those individuals will allow other personnel in the UK to be freed-up with Ukraine-specific tasking.

"Five of those intelligence analysts will be involved in looking at satellite imagery, analysing information in real time that then passes through the UK and directly supports the efforts in Ukraine for the army in Ukraine," she said.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the Government had previously deployed intelligence personnel overseas, including to Afghanistan.

"We must continue to help Ukraine defend itself, and New Zealand will stand with the international community, as we have done numerous times before," Henare said.

The announcement came as the situation in Ukraine appeared to worsen over the weekend. While there are reports that Russia has scaled back its assault upon the capital, Kyiv, it appears that its position in Ukraine's south and east is strengthening.

There are reports the southern city of Mariupol is on the brink of falling to Russia.

The New York Times reports Mariupol is without food and water, and people there are forced to use untreated sewage water to survive.

The Government said previously announced support for Ukraine was being rolled out.

Henare said communications equipment, which had been requested by Ukraine, had been secured. She said this had been done with the assistance of Tait Communications.

Funding for that equipment would come from the $5 million contribution to Ukraine announced last week. Ardern said remaining funds would go to the NATO Trust Fund for Ukraine.

The Government will use its the Defence Force's Boeing 757 to fly the equipment to Australia. The Royal Australian Air Force C-17 will then take it onwards to Europe.

The Government announced there had been 264 applications for a special Ukraine visa for family members of Ukrainian New Zealanders. Of those applications, 46 had been issued.