Focus: The PM fronts media after Gourav Sharma was expelled from the Labour caucus. Video / Mark Mitchell

The National Party tried to get an additional Question Time and an additional debate scheduled for this week using a cryptic motion at the end of Question Time on Tuesday.

The motion is believed to be related to Speaker Trevor Mallard's decision to vacate the Speaker's chair on Wednesday. Mallard announced on Tuesday afternoon. It will take effect as of 1.45 on Wednesday.

National's motion could have been be big news for newly independent MP Gaurav Sharma who could be given time to speak in the House under privilege, allowing him to attack his former Labour colleagues without fear of defamation. Sharma was expelled from Labour's caucus this morning.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced Mallard would become New Zealand's ambassador to Ireland. Mallard is expected to take up the post in January next year.

When Parliament meets tomorrow, the Government will put forward Deputy Speaker Adrian Rurawhe for the role of Speaker. Under Standing Orders, the rules that govern Parliament, the House will then adjourn for the day.

This would mean Question Time on Wednesday and General Debate will be cancelled. National is keen to ensure that does not happen, because it would mean the Prime Minister only being present for one session of Question Time this week - leaders typically skip Thursday sittings in favour of their deputies.

Cancelling General Debate would also be significant, given it is an opportunity for MPs to make more free-flowing speeches about any topics they choose.

Slots in general debate are allocated to political parties based on their representation in the House, but parties are allowed to give their slots away if they choose.

It is understood National had at least considered giving a slot to Sharma, a newly-independent MP. The party had previously given former Labour MP Louisa Wall one of its speaking slots on a debate on suicide after Labour denied Wall the opportunity to speak.

MPs speaking in the debating chamber are protected by parliamentary privilege. This means MPs can make defamatory statements without being held liable for what they say.

As Parliament finished Question Time on Tuesday, National's shadow leader of the house Chris Bishop sought leave "in light of other events … for the House to hold a General Debate after the dinner break" on Tuesday night, which would follow the format of the usual Wednesday debate.

There was objection to this motion, meaning it was not successful.

Bishop then sought leave for the House to hold a second Question Time on Thursday, again "in light of other events this week".

This Question Time would have replaced Wednesday's lost Question Time.

This was also voted down.