Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Why do experts hate Labour’s potential GST exemption? - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
The National Party claims Labour will remove GST from fresh fruit and vegetables as part of its tax policy. Illustration / Guy Body

The National Party claims Labour will remove GST from fresh fruit and vegetables as part of its tax policy. Illustration / Guy Body

OPINION

When parties as ideologically opposed as the Greens and Act agree on something, you know it must have some merit.

One such policy, was New Zealand’s elimination Covid-19 strategy, which both parties backed in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics