The Government enlists social media influencers to woo young people into trades

The number of female apprentices in New Zealand has almost doubled within the space of a year as the Government looks to continue its push to get more young people into trades.

To do this, the Government has enlisted the help of social media influencers who will begin actively targeting school leavers and people under 25.

This is part of the newly announced Government vocational education and training (VET) plan, which aims to further bolster the number of apprentices in New Zealand.

It comes after the Government earmarked $320 million earlier this year to make all apprenticeships, as well as, certificates, diplomas and programmes in targeted industries, free.

That scheme began on July 1 this year – since then, 14,000 people have started apprenticeships. That's up from 7500 people the year prior.

When it comes to female apprentices, government data shows there have been considerable growth in that area too, with 1800 more women now learning a trade.

That's up from 845 over the same period the year before.

"These are extremely encouraging signs given the historical perception of vocational careers," Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"Based on these numbers and research by the Tertiary Education Commission, New Zealanders' views on vocational education and training are shifting."

Hipkins said it was a welcome development to see more women going into these traditionally male-dominated industries but said there was "still a long way to go".

The new campaign to get more people into trades is in two phases: The first is the marketing phase where the Government is enlisting the help of social media influencers.

There will also be radio announcer adlibs aimed at starting a "meaningful conversations about vocational education and training in the community", according to Hipkins.

"The second phase of the campaign, set to begin next month, will include TV, radio and social media ads, digital displays and online videos."