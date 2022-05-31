Cabinet Minister Peeni Henare has blocked over 1000 people from his accounts. Video / Mark Mitchell

Cabinet Minister Peeni Henare has blocked over 1000 people from his accounts. Video / Mark Mitchell

Christopher Luxon blamed the Government and did not condemn anti-Māori comments after his Te Reo tribute to Joe Hawke prompted a backlash.

The National Party leader was asked about remarks Facebook users made on his page after he wrote of the late Māori land rights activist and former MP.

Some people praised Luxon's respect for Te Reo but others denigrated it.

Luxon was repeatedly asked about the derogatory remarks and the state of race relations in the country.

He said he had not read the comments.

"My assessment is...we've got some broader challenges around a Government that's not laying up what it's talking about with respect to co-governance."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says Government approaches to co-governance could be to blame for social division such as anti-Māori sentiment among some Facebook users. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He added: "I actually think that's causing some of this division here."

Luxon then spoke about constitutional matters, political capital and treaty negotiations, and more about co-governance.

He added: "For me personally, I want to learn Te Reo Māori. I have a lesson every Monday because I want to do it, I choose to do it."

Comments from users on his page today included some demanding Luxon use English only and another saying Māori "didn't even have an alphabet so how could they have a language".

Hawke died on May 22 at the age of 82.

Joe Hawke at Bastion Point in 1981. Photo / NZ Herald

Meanwhile, a Cabinet minister says he's been called a "n***er" and has blocked more than 1000 social media accounts after taking a zero-tolerance approach to online abuse.

Minister of Defence and Whānau Ora Peeni Henare said some abuse he received was racist, some was from conspiracy theorists, and some seemed a combination of both.

He was speaking today after his colleague Nanaia Mahuta was reportedly also harassed online and called the n-word.

"I sat down over the weekend just looking through the amount of people I've blocked on my social media and it's in excess of 1000 people," Henare said.

"And I remember some of them. They're a mixture of people. Some of them are just anonymous pages."

He added: "Covid has certainly heightened a lot of those matters ... I've been called a n***er. I have been called by our own people a kūpapa and a traitor."

Kūpapa in this context generally means a person deemed to have sided with the Crown or non-Māori against Māori.

"All of those kinds of slurs and other things I just take a zero-tolerance on," Henare said.

He said abuse intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic and a lot of racist and conspiracy theorist vitriol seemed intertwined.

"Then they tend to just melt into one great big insult."