Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Russian vodka imports down 90 per cent thanks to NZ sanctions

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
A historic changing of the guard in Wellington today, the longest temp accommodation stays for Kiwi kids revealed and why Unis are booking up plane seats in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A historic changing of the guard in Wellington today, the longest temp accommodation stays for Kiwi kids revealed and why Unis are booking up plane seats in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Imports from Russia slowed to a trickle as a result of sanctions placed on the country because of the war in Ukraine, both from New Zealand and other countries.

The value of imported Russian goods

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics