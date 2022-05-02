The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirm the grim humanitarian toll of the Russian invasion. Video / CNN

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirm the grim humanitarian toll of the Russian invasion. Video / CNN

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says Russian President Vladimir Putin's "cadre of warmongers" including 170 senior politicians are the target of a new round of sanctions to escalate opposition to its war on Ukraine.

The latest round of sanctions targets the 170 members of the upper house of Russia's parliament, known as the Federation Council, as well as six companies and organisations in the defence sector which have contributed to the assault on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Through these sanctions, we are demonstrating our intention to continue going after those who are responsible for Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Mahuta said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"As President Putin's war machine continues its illegal attacks and as further revelations of atrocities come to light, we are determined to impose costs on those involved.

"We support the people of Ukraine, and we are committed to holding President Putin and his cadre of warmongers to account."

New Zealand had also extended prohibitions to more than 400 people who were captured by previously-implemented travel bans.

"This will further prohibit those we have already sanctioned from carrying out activity in New Zealand, and prevent New Zealand from becoming a financial safe haven for those involved with Russia's illegal activities in Ukraine," Mahuta said.

Possible explosion, or sonic boom from aircraft overhead in Belgorod. pic.twitter.com/lwwaeuPHxk — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) May 2, 2022

These sanctions join a number of other measures Aotearoa New Zealand has taken in response to the ongoing aggression, including trade measures and humanitarian contributions.

Aotearoa New Zealand support in response to the war in Ukraine:

· Banned exports to Russian military and security forces.

· Suspended foreign ministry consultations with Russia.

· Passed the historic Russia Sanctions Act under which targets Vladimir Putin and his senior leadership on his Security Council; 170 members of the Federation Council, as well as over 450 other political and military leaders, and people of influence; 24 entities including weapons makers, Donbas militia groups etc.; 36 oligarchs and close family with close ties and influence with the Russian Government; 19 financial institutions in total.

· Banned all Russian Government aircraft and vessels from New Zealand waters.

· Announced a 35 per cent tariff on all Russian imports to New Zealand which came to come into force on April 25.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo / AP

· Extended the export ban to include industrial products of strategic importance.

· Support for Ukraine's self-defence through: $5m of non-lethal military assistance to support Ukraine via the NATO Trust Fund and communications equipment procured from TAIT; surplus NZDF equipment also sent to Ukraine; 1066 x Body Armour Plates, 473 x Helmets, 571 x Camouflage Vests/Harness Webbing; deployment of 17 defence force personnel to the United Kingdom, Belgium and Germany, to support partners in intelligence and engagement work, and logistical coordination; deployment of NZDF C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and 50 support personnel to Europe; $7.5m to contribute to weapons and ammunition procurement by the United Kingdom; $4.1m to support commercial satellite access for the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

· Provided $6m in humanitarian assistance to be distributed by the ICRC and UNHCR to support both refugees and those still inside Ukraine.

A man walks past a building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

· Establish special Ukraine visa for family members of Ukrainian New Zealanders plus other visa changes. Immigration NZ has received 798 Expressions of Interest to apply, 725 applications have been made and Immigration NZ had approved 488 of them so far.

· Approved $815,000 to support international legal efforts to hold Russia accountable including $315,000 to support the International Criminal Court investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

· Provided $1m to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.