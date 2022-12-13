Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the New Zealand House of Representatives. Video / Parliament TV

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to address New Zealand MPs directly this morning via a live stream broadcast in Parliament.

Zelenskyy will speak for about 15 minutes from 8am, as the New Zealand Government also increases its support for Ukraine and announces new sanctions against Iran over its supply of weapons technology to Russia.

The address comes 10 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, with thousands of lives lost and millions of people displaced, drawing global condemnation.

Zelenskyy has spoken virtually to parliaments in many countries – including Australia, Canada, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Italy, and Japan. He has used the speeches to call for the support he needs in the invasion.

Zelenskyy will become only the second head of a foreign government to address New Zealand’s Parliament, after former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard in 2011.

This month Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the address was a “valuable opportunity to reiterate our support for Ukraine directly to President Zelenskyy and hear from him what the international community can do to continue to support its people, and its sovereignty”.

“New Zealand is unequivocal in its condemnation of Russia’s illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, its people, and its sovereignty.

“Russia has chosen war, and continues to pursue a path that is claiming an unthinkable number of innocent lives. It’s also causing crippling economic pain on families and communities across the globe.”

National MP Simon O’Connor had in April lodged a motion calling for Parliament to invite Zelenskyy to speak to Parliament.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said at the time it would be “undiplomatic” to issue an invitation without first checking with Zelenskyy whether it would be welcome.

An invite was formally sent to Zelenskyy in November, and MPs last week confirmed the address would take place.



