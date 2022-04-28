Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick says the council will "pause" its pursuit of a controversial local bill to change electoral rules for the district.

In a statement released this afternoon , Chadwick said the council's decision to pause the Māori Affairs select committee process was a "sensible one".

"This will allow council officers to work with legal advisers, as well as parliamentary and government advisers, on strengthening the policy work of the local bill."

The council had discussed the issue in a confidential section of the council meeting today .

"I will now be writing to the committee clerk seeking the pause, but given the public interest in this process I am making the decision public now.

"We have always said the bill is about the right way forward for Rotorua and have always been committed to working through the parliamentary process with central government.

"It is an important discussion and it is important that we get it right for Rotorua.

"We urge a review of the Electoral Act that has resulted in the confusion and anxiety some of our community is currently expressing."

She said delays were "always anticipated" and the local bill stated if it was not passed in time for the 2022 local election the council would use the representation model approved by the Local Government Commission.

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey. Photo / Andrew Warner

In April, the Local Government Commission overturned the council's interim governance model.

"The pause enables everyone to get the discussion around the bill right. Rotorua is seeking a local bill for election arrangements here because we have moved on from what the Local Electoral Act provides for our community. We want all our votes to count towards representatives at our council table."

In a release shortly after Chadwick's, the bill's sponsor Tāmati Coffey said he supported the council's decision to "press pause on their bill in order to review the Bill of Rights analysis".

"As sponsor of this local bill, I will be seeking the support from the Māori Affairs Committee to suspend submission hearings while possible amendments are being considered.

"As is standard with a local bill, which I was sponsoring on behalf of the Rotorua District/Lakes Council, a Bill of Rights analysis is not undertaken until the bill appears at select committee, as opposed to all other bills where it occurs before the first reading.

"Once receiving the advice from the attorney general, it was clear that more information was needed, and a suspension will now be undertaken to respond to the attorney general's Bill of Rights analysis and consider other concerns this bill raises.

"Labour would not have supported the bill further in its current form. The pause allows for the council to work through the options and decide whether the bill could continue in an amended form."