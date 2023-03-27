Retail crime and youth offending support safe from PM’s cost of living cuts

Newly appointed Police Minister Ginny Anderson told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that the issue of people committing crimes was more complex than simply locking them up. Video / Newstalk ZB

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ aim to cut down the Government’s bloated work programme will not compromise efforts to reduce retail crime and youth offending, according to the new Police Minister.

Hipkins has ditched and delayed several of the Government’s policies and is refocusing his ministers’ priorities in order to address the high cost of living.

But freshly minted Police Minister Ginny Andersen is confident she will have the necessary tools to address retail crime and youth offending, which will be her priority areas.

“The Prime Minister has made it very clear to me that reducing retail crime and youth offending are priorities for this Government,” she told the Herald.

“The two I’m really going to focus on between now and the election is retail crime and reducing youth offending, but I’ve still got a focus on organised crime and we’ve still got legislation coming through in that space.”

New Police Minister Ginny Andersen with PM Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The legislation Andersen referred to was the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Bill and the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Amendment Bill, proposed by former Police Minister Hipkins and current Justice Minister Kiri Allan.

The bills, expected to go through their third readings this week, intended to expand powers available to police to target gangs after more than 20 houses had been targeted in drive-by shootings in the space of a fortnight in Auckland amid a gang feud.

In November, the Privacy Commission opposed one aspect of the reform that gave police “precedent-setting” warrant powers.

Andersen said it was unlikely new crime legislation would be introduced before the election because there was limited time and the Government’s legislative agenda was already busy.

However, she indicated funding could be added to programmes the Government supported last year to address youth offending, including the Kotahi te Whakaaro approach rolled out in parts of Auckland.

“I would be advocating as the minister, alongside other justice sector ministers who have a responsibility in those areas, that we need to continue our focus in that area, if we want to keep addressing the drivers of crime.”

In response to last year’s spate of ram raids and the fatal stabbing of Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel, the Government announced small retailers who felt at risk could apply for up to $4000 to go towards installing a fog cannon, a scheme run by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

It added to the Retail Crime Prevention Programme, which was led by police and supported small retailers where a serious crime had been committed by enhancing security.

Ginny Andersen took over the police portfolio from Stuart Nash. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Andersen said through the MBIE scheme, 639 applications had been approved with 117 installations completed and 231 booked to be installed - a potential total cost of $2,556,000.

After an application was approved, retailers received their voucher and a list of 18 installers nationwide to contact.

Andersen said installations could occur within days but could be later if retailers were located in a remote area. She had received no feedback from MBIE that complaints had been lodged about installation delays.

She wasn’t clear how much was in the fund but committed to adding to it if needed.

“I will be going back for more it runs dry so we’re monitoring it.”

Asked what further Government support could be committed to address retail crime, Andersen didn’t reference any new initiatives but said police’s retail crime prevention unit was coping with the current workload.

“They are able to do all the work they’ve got before them and they’re not under-resourced.”

Among her future objectives would be to strengthen the bond between police and communities.

“It is communities that report and resolve crime, and having a good relationship between police and the community will also strengthen the response.”