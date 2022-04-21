Regional security high on agenda as Jacinda Ardern meets Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is meeting Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for the first time tonight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Trade, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and how to enhance regional security amid concerns about China will all be discussed in Jacinda Ardern's first meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister is due to arrive for the talks at Kishida's office and residence in Tokyo just after 10pm NZT. She will inspect the Guard of Honour in the Grand Hall, listen to the national anthems, and bow to the national flags before talks begin.

They have never met in person before, nor have they spoken on the phone, and Ardern wouldn't be drawn beforehand on her impressions of the new Japanese Prime Minister.

A joint press conference is scheduled for just after 11pm NZT. No questions from the media are allowed, as per Japanese protocol, but Ardern will take questions from New Zealand media about the meeting tomorrow morning.

"It will be a wide-ranging discussion, no doubt a chance to touch base on the areas where we have seen considerable benefit to both our countries, and where the potential exists," Ardern said earlier today about the upcoming meeting.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo / Pool

New Zealand and Japan share many goals and values, including rules-based multilateralism, sustainability initiatives, and increasing prosperity through open trade.

They also both want a stable and prosperous Pacific region, where the possibility of a Chinese military presence looms following the reported signing of the China-Solomons security pact.

Ardern noted the CPTPP trade agreement that has seen "huge" gains for New Zealand exporters, but other areas of discussion would be climate change - including boosting electric vehicles.

"And then, of course, regional strategic issues."

That meant not only China's influence in the Pacific, but also the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"They are as disturbed as we are about what is happening in Ukraine. You've seen a very strong response from Japan, so no doubt we'll discuss that what it means for the world, and what it means for our region."

Asked about what more Japan could do about China's influence, she said Japan has also stepped up its engagement in the Pacific.

"But I think what they'll see happening in the region is much akin to what they have experienced themselves. That same escalation is occurring around the area. It is manifesting in different conflicts, manifesting in ongoing issues around the South China Sea.

"It's an all our interest to continue to repeat the same message. We want de-escalation. We want diplomacy. We want to see the following of the rules-based order."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor with the Kiwi Brothers at a Zespri promotional event. Photo / Supplied

Earlier today, her first day in Tokyo, Ardern launched a new partnership between New Zealand and Japan to trial hydrogen-powered electric vehicles in New Zealand.

The initiative will feature a fleet of the Toyota Mirai being shared by eight New Zealand companies in a car-pooling trial - the Warehouse, Air New Zealand, Saatchi & Saatchi, TVNZ, Beca, Westpac NZ, Spark, and Z Energy.

She also visited a promotional event for Zespri - Japan is a $750 million market for Zespri - where she tried her hand at Japanese calligraphy, posed for photos with the famous mascots the Kiwi Brothers, and watched Trade Minister Damien O'Connor decorate a pavlova with kiwifruit.

Tomorrow is her final day of scheduled events in Japan.