McLean was well aware of the risks posed. In 2008, she was involved in an incident while riding her horse on a road which left her in a coma and ended her career as a broadcast journalist.

“It’s a massive price to pay,” she said.

“That’s a 600kg animal you don’t want through your windscreen so slow the hell down.”

She’d found support from politicians from several parties, including the Green Party (Julie Anne Genter, Celia Wade-Brown), New Zealand First (Peters), National (Grant McCallum, Dana Kirkpatrick), Labour (Kieran McAnulty) and Act (Cameron Luxton).

McLean said she had written to Transport Minister Simeon Brown about the issue but hadn’t heard back.

She was critical of public comments he had made arguing current standards were enough to keep those particular road users safe. McLean also challenged Brown to ride with her so he could witness the risks for himself.

The Herald was awaiting a response from Brown’s office.

Racing Minister Winston Peters is a firm advocate, having ridden horses to school in Northland. Photo / Adam Pearse

McCallum, the Northland MP who accepted the petition, believed it was important to educate the public on safe driving around horses and planned to take McLean’s concerns to Brown.

Peters said he was not “close-minded” to the idea, saying there needed to be rules. Growing up in Northland and riding horses to school, Peters was a firm advocate of the discipline.

While he didn’t commit to raising it directly with Brown, Peters told the Herald he wanted cross-party support on the issue.

