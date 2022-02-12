Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Politics

Behind the protest: Organiser's unsuccessful political career and failed gold mining scheme

12 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

One of the rallying voices behind Parliament's protest is Kelvyn Alp and his conspiracy-loaded Counterspin outlet. His background includes an unsuccessful political career, a failed gold mining scheme and links to global 'fake news' network,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.