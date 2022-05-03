Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Property industry in the wealth tax firing line

3 minutes to read
Revenue Minister David Parker has commissioned research into the tax paid by wealthy New Zealanders. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker has commissioned research into the tax paid by wealthy New Zealanders. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

People in the property and land-heavy industries dominate the group of uber-wealthy New Zealanders at the heart of the Government's research into tax paid by the wealthy.

Information released to the Herald under the Official

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.