Wayne's world: Meet the 'rough diamond' claiming to have a fix for 'broken' Auckland

12 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

For a politician, the idea of a charm offensive is lost on Auckland mayoral aspirant Wayne Brown.

"Two foolish Phils," he says of retiring Mayor Phil Goff and current Te Atatu MP Phil Twyford. Of

