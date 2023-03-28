‘Problematic’ ram raid reporting prompts police to consider data collection change

Multiple youths have been arrested following a ram raid of Chartwell Food Centre and vape store on Chartwell Ave in Glenfield. Video / NZ Herald

Police are now considering whether to change how they record ram raids after “problematic” reporting is leading to publicised data quickly becoming out of date, misrepresenting how often ram raids occur.

The Herald reported this month that the true number of ram raids per month can almost be double what police first estimate, because of variance in data sets and how incidents are reclassified as investigations progress.

Opposition MPs have previously called for the introduction of a specific offence code for ram raids. Prime Minister and former Police Minister Chris Hipkins says police advised against that but he accepted better information on ram raids would be useful.

Now, assistant police commissioner Bruce O’Brien has told the Herald police are considering whether to change how ram raids are recorded by creating a “flag” within the commercial burglary offence code that would allow officers to note whether a burglary occurred using a vehicle or other common methods.

In doing so, it would likely allow police to more confidently report ram raid data without being concerned the data would become out-of-date in the months after releasing the data.

“We want to obviously improve the ability to report on this specific part of commercial burglaries,” O’Brien said.

“It’s about ensuring that we can report clearly on this crime type but how we think about logging those other [modus operandi] types that are involved in burglary as well.”

A decision hasn’t yet been made on whether to update the data recording methods. O’Brien said consultation was being conducted to ensure the change could be implemented well by frontline officers and IT staff.

“If we’re going to do it, it can be done relatively quickly, there are just a few things internally that I would want to ensure that we’ve got lined up so that it’s actually successful once it goes live.”

The development comes alongside the ongoing political battle about ram raids over the past 12 months, during which there was a more than 500 per cent increase in raids compared to previous years, which has informed the Government’s renewed commitment to reducing retail crime.

The Herald recently reported how, because a ram raid was not an individual offence, police data relied on officers using the term “ram raid” while logging it, otherwise it could be missed.

The Herald sourced monthly ram raid data from June last year to January this year, requested through written parliamentary questions by National police spokesman Mark Mitchell, and compared it with the most up-to-date data police held for the same time period.

Mitchell’s data, which also originated from police, indicated there had been 341 ram raid offences over that eight-month period with an average of 42 per month.

Police’s latest data showed there had actually been almost double the number of ram raid offences with 617 at an average of 77 per month.

The variance was partly caused by police holding two data sets containing ram raid information, which had made replying to data requests “problematic”, O’Brien said.

“The first data set initially included only retail ram raids but in November was retrospectively widened to include both retail and commercial ram raid data,” he said.

“Both data sets are drawn from live data sets, and therefore numbers in each can change depending on when the data is sourced.

“The figures for June 2022 may change depending on whether the data was ‘pulled’ in July 2022 or January 2023 as operational information may have since been updated.”

O’Brien said police’s chief consideration was providing an accurate picture of the level of crime for victims.

“We know that behind these offences are actually victims and our big focus is they get supported when they are a victim. But I also think that there’s an opportunity to better understand this as well.”