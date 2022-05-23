23 May, 2022 01:45 AM 2 minutes to read

Jacinda Ardern holds post-Cabinet press conference

Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short is expected to brief media and discuss a new announcement about Ukraine at today's post-Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join the meeting before flying to the United States tonight.

The press conference will happen earlier than usual, at 2pm, and is expected to include an announcement about more possible assistance for Ukraine.

The Government has previously imposed five rounds of sanctions covering more than 700 Russian individuals and entities.

And in late March, nine New Zealand Defence Force personnel were deployed to the United Kingdom and Belgium to support other countries with tasks, including intelligence assessments.

New Zealand has also called for accountability for alleged Russian war crimes.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's Ambassador to New Zealand, urged the Government two weeks ago to do more to support his country in its war with Russia.

Russia pressed its offensive in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, AP reported.

And Polish president Andrzej Duda travelled to Kyiv to support Ukraine's European Union aspirations.

"I want to say clearly: Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future. Only Ukraine has the right to decide for itself," Duda said.

Today's post-Cabinet press conference also follows Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party's victory in the Australian Federal election.

Ardern has already congratulated Albanese, who emerged victorious over Scott Morrison after six weeks of campaigning, ending the conservative Coalition's almost decade-long reign.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon also congratulated Albanese, and said Australia was "New Zealand's closest friend".