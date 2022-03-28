Focus Live: PM gives post-cabinet press conference

The Government will announce the next steps in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine at her post-Cabinet press conference later this afternoon.

The situation in Ukraine continues to worsen. There are reports the southern city of Mariupol is on the brink of falling to Russia.

The New York Times reports Mariupol is without food and water, and people there are forced to use untreated sewage water to survive.

The Government has been rolling out support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia since the start of the conflict.

Last sitting block, the Government passed legislation making it possible to sanction Russians associated with the conflict and Putin regime.

Last week, the Government announced it would be sending helmets and defensive equipment to Ukraine.

Ardern spoke this morning about her concerns around the deteriorating security environment globally.

She said the Government was concerned about China's decision to negotiate a security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

"We do see this as gravely concerning," Ardern said.

The conference is then likely to pivot slightly in tone, as Ardern speaks about any New Zealand success at today's Oscars awards.

Ardern is likely to speak to the success of Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, which has 12 nominations. The film received $8 million in funding from the Government.

Parliament begins another sitting block this week, when the focus will turn to passing tax legislation.

Ardern will also speak about the Covid situation, as New Zealand moves towards relaxing restrictions next month.

Cases continue to fall. The Ministry of Health announced 12,882 new cases today. There are 861 people in hospital, 21 of whom are in ICU.

There have been another 11 Covid-related deaths.

Of the 11 deaths, two were from the Auckland region, five from Waikato and one each from MidCentral and Nelson Marlborough. The details for the other deaths are unavailable at this stage.

Three people were in their 70s, three in their 80s and three people were in their 90s. Seven were men and two were women.

Covid rules have already begun to be loosened; scanning requirements at most venues have been dropped.