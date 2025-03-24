Health New Zealand, which had apologised for the “traumatic experience”, had launched an investigation into the incident, which was expected to conclude in five days. It was understood police were also conducting a separate review.

The young girl, who the Herald understands is autistic, was administered by injection two doses of antipsychotic medication at Henry Bennett Centre at Waikato Hospital. Photo / Michael Craig

Luxon today described the incident as “incredibly concerning”.

“As a parent, you identify with what is a horrific set of circumstances that has happened and it’s just incredibly distressing and concerning, massive amounts of empathy and concern for her and her family.”

Ministers were informed of the incident following a media query on Friday afternoon, two weeks after it occurred.

Luxon said the two-week delay was “unacceptable” and expected the review to uncover what had happened.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey this morning said he was disappointed it took so long for him to be informed by Health NZ.

“I spoke to Dale Bramley, the acting chief executive, to say that was quite frankly not good enough, but the serious incident review is under way and I expect to keep updated on how that review is going.”

Doocey said he had been advised the girl was “well at home” and understood she wasn’t suffering from any side effects from the injections.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare and that’s why I’ve sought assurance of the welfare of the 11-year-old, I’ve been given that assurance that she is doing well.”

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey wants to know why he wasn't told for two weeks after the incident occurred. Photo / Mike Scott

Police Minister Mark Mitchell described the situation as a “perfect storm” for the officers involved who, Mitchell understood, tried to check the girl’s identification with “someone that knew her” but she was still misidentified.

Mitchell, who returned from a week-long visit to India alongside Luxon on Saturday, said he was briefed on his return but didn’t condemn the delay.

He endorsed the intention behind the officers’ actions during the incident.

“Unfortunately, through the process she was misidentified, but let me be really clear, the police in my view, from the minute they received a call from members of the public to say they were very concerned about this young woman’s situation, have done nothing but try to support and care for her, including taking to the hospital.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said it was a “really concerning situation” and encouraged the “appropriate bodies” to investigate what had happened.

Hipkins, a former health and police minister, was also concerned current ministers weren’t told about the incident for two weeks.

“I’d be having some very stern words with a range of government departments, [I’d] be pulling them all in actually to find out exactly how this happened.”

