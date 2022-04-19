Focus Live: Jacinda Ardern gives press conference in Singapore Video / NZ Herald

PM Jacinda Ardern has announced a "refreshed" working holiday scheme with Singapore.

During her first international trip since the Covid pandemic began, the Prime Minister met with young people in Singapore who have been on the scheme or are interested in applying.

From May 5:

• The number of working holiday scheme visas available to Singaporeans rises to 300 from 200

• The age of eligibility is extended to 18-30 years of age

• The visa length is extended to 12 from 6 months, and

• Applicants no longer need to be university students but must have undertaken tertiary study in the previous two years.

"Working holidaymakers are also tourists during their stay and tend to visit multiple regions, which will be beneficial for the tourism sector, hospitality, retail and local economies throughout New Zealand," Ardern said.

"We very much forward to welcoming Singaporean working holidaymakers back to New Zealand."

The scheme was part of the Singapore New Zealand Enhanced Partnership announced in May 2019 but the Covid pandemic prevented it from being operationalised.

Three infections likely historic

Ardern spoke to the media from Singapore after three members of her 50-strong trade delegation tested positive for Covid-19 last night.

She confirmed she had received a negative result so would be travelling on to Tokyo.

The three infections are understood to be historic, so the delegates won't have to isolate and can fly back to New Zealand when the group heads to Japan on Wednesday.

Ardern must be Covid-free in order to enter the Istana - the presidential residence where she is having bilateral talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong later today.

Ardern said trade would top the agenda in her talks with PM Lee - it was an important region, given 20 per cent of imports came through Singapore.

Ukraine and global security would also dominate. "We are like-minded on many issues."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern having a PCR test last night after arriving in Singapore. She will need a negative result to enter the presidential residence later today. Photo / PMO

On the CPTPP, Ardern said it set a very high standard and "we will encourage others to join that high-quality agreement".

However, the Government would also look at other ways for countries such as the US to build trade relationships.

The US was an original party for the negotiations for the TPP, but former President Donald Trump had withdrawn from it soon after he was elected President.

On her relationship with PM Lee, Ardern said they had worked together over shipping constraints - to help medical supplies get to New Zealand, and food supplies get to Singapore.

"I think our relationship has been strengthened," she said, despite not being able to meet face to face. "PM Lee is someone who at any point you can reach out and pick up the phone."

On being able to at last travel overseas, Ardern said it was "fantastic" to be out promoting New Zealand again. "The world isn't quite back to normal, but we are in a great position to be able to encourage people to come and visit our part of the world. We are back open for business."

On what she would say about China, Ardern said the global order had been "threatened, disrupted and uprooted by Russia". She did not want to see further militarisation of the Indo-Pacific, and a strong stand had to be taken against any move to do that.

'Creativity will drive us'

Ardern arrived in Singapore yesterday on an RNZAF Boeing 757 flight and was greeted at the airport by Indranee Rajah, Singapore's Minister in the Prime Minister's office. It's her first overseas trip in more than two years.

She spoke briefly this morning at a breakfast panel on digital disruption and a digitally enabled recovery, saying that some studies showed five years' worth of technology-based innovation happening in the first year of the pandemic.

"The pandemic has taught us all the importance of resilience and innovation in the face of adversity. Creativity and an entrepreneurial spirit will drive us to solve the challenges created by climate change, ensuring a safer, more sustainable future for us all," Ardern told an audience of business leaders.

"AI, machine learning and cloud computing represent just a few technologies that can be utilised to improve energy efficiency, water management, and enhanced food supply chains.

"That's why despite the challenging time that both our countries have been through, it is also an exciting time for Singapore and New Zealand to be rekindling connections and fortifying international partnerships."

Ardern is being accompanied on the trip by partner Clarke Gayford, Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor, as well as a Defence Force crew and a 12-strong trade and business delegation who are all heading to Japan on Wednesday.

The trip's main message is that New Zealand, having been isolated for much of the pandemic, is open for business and tourists.

A number of agreements to boost food exports and develop sustainable energy are expected to be announced.

Ardern is scheduled to have a courtesy call with Singapore President Halimah Yacob before attending a gala dinner tonight.

Trade with Singapore has surged in recent years and Singapore is now New Zealand's fifth biggest trading partner, right behind the fourth biggest, Japan.