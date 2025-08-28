Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to front media shortly following a visit to the Cancer Society in Christchurch.

Luxon is expected to address media about 9.45am. A livestream can be found at the top of this article.

Luxon visited the Cancer Society base this morning ahead of a business lunch later today.

He will likely face questions over whether the Government will take any action following Australia’s decision to expel its Iranian ambassador after evidence emerged Iran was allegedly involved in two anti-Semitic attacks on Jewish premises in Sydney and Melbourne.

Australia has also moved to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

It was reported the Government requested advice on what steps it could take in light of the allegations.