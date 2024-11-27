Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak to journalists and will likely field questions about elevated levels of arsenic being found in samples of Auckland and Waikato’s treated water.
Luxon is making a school visit in Auckland today alongside Education Minister Erica Stanford. The pair are expected to trumpet the coalition Government’s policies concerning education, which have included banning cellphones from school and focusing on a “back to basics” approach to maths, reading and writing amid poor student achievement.
Luxon and Stanford are expected to hold a media stand-up following the visit about 12.15pm. A video livestream can be found at the top of this article.
It follows elevated levels of arsenic being detected in treated water sourced from the Waikato River.
The Water Services Authority, Taumata Arowai, told the Herald it was expecting to release the results of tests done yesterday, a spokeswoman said.