Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

PM Christopher Luxon to front media as arsenic detected in Auckland and Waikato water

Adam Pearse
By
Politics reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Christopher and Erica Stanford speak to the media

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak to journalists and will likely field questions about elevated levels of arsenic being found in samples of Auckland and Waikato’s treated water.

Luxon is making a school visit in Auckland today alongside Education Minister Erica Stanford. The pair are expected to trumpet the coalition Government’s policies concerning education, which have included banning cellphones from school and focusing on a “back to basics” approach to maths, reading and writing amid poor student achievement.

Luxon and Stanford are expected to hold a media stand-up following the visit about 12.15pm. A video livestream can be found at the top of this article.

It follows elevated levels of arsenic being detected in treated water sourced from the Waikato River.

The Water Services Authority, Taumata Arowai, told the Herald it was expecting to release the results of tests done yesterday, a spokeswoman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The results should provide clarity for authorities about the cause.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said he had been briefed on the issue by the WSA on Wednesday evening.

“I have asked the WSA to ensure that water suppliers in Auckland and Hamilton are taking appropriate steps, and that they communicate with their customers,” Brown said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The WSA is the lead agency for this issue and will be providing regular updates.”

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has been briefed on the matter. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has been briefed on the matter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

WSA head of operations Steve Taylor said there was “naturally a level of arsenic” in the river, but it had been notified levels had increased recently.

While he couldn’t explain the increase, Taylor maintained there was “no health risk in drinking that water”.

“The level of arsenic is above what we’ve described as a maximum acceptable value, but it’s not at a level that we would suggest has a significant health effect.

“What we would expect is that those levels of arsenic would reduce over time.”

Waikato Regional Council environmental science manager Mike Scarsbrook said there were several possible reasons for elevated levels of arsenic in the treated water.

“It’s going to take a bit of time to dig into that. We’ll know more when we get the results from the detailed sampling taken yesterday. We’re hoping to see those results today,” Scarsbrook said.

“Then we can start to understand what might have changed.”

Scarsbrook said it was possible the higher-than-standard arsenic levels could be due to “a change in the [chemical] form” of the metal in the water.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics