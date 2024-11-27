The results should provide clarity for authorities about the cause.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said he had been briefed on the issue by the WSA on Wednesday evening.

“I have asked the WSA to ensure that water suppliers in Auckland and Hamilton are taking appropriate steps, and that they communicate with their customers,” Brown said.

“The WSA is the lead agency for this issue and will be providing regular updates.”

WSA head of operations Steve Taylor said there was “naturally a level of arsenic” in the river, but it had been notified levels had increased recently.

While he couldn’t explain the increase, Taylor maintained there was “no health risk in drinking that water”.

“The level of arsenic is above what we’ve described as a maximum acceptable value, but it’s not at a level that we would suggest has a significant health effect.

“What we would expect is that those levels of arsenic would reduce over time.”

Waikato Regional Council environmental science manager Mike Scarsbrook said there were several possible reasons for elevated levels of arsenic in the treated water.

“It’s going to take a bit of time to dig into that. We’ll know more when we get the results from the detailed sampling taken yesterday. We’re hoping to see those results today,” Scarsbrook said.

“Then we can start to understand what might have changed.”

Scarsbrook said it was possible the higher-than-standard arsenic levels could be due to “a change in the [chemical] form” of the metal in the water.

