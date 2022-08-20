Paula Bennett: When a gift 'nails it' for a climate change minister

Paula Bennett with local children on a Pacific Island when she was Climate Change Minister.

Opinion

You are reading my second attempt at my column. My first attempt was done and ready to be sent but I decided to change tack. Everyone I speak to seems to still be in a bit of a funk, writing why will defeat the purpose of what I have now decided to do.

To do a small bit to lift our spirits, I have decided to try to write an entertaining memory from my time in Parliament. These are my memories and from my perspective, so apologies if I get the odd irrelevant fact wrong.

As Climate Change Minister, I went on a trip to very remote Pacific nations with our then-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murray McCully, and a European Union Commissioner to assess what extra support we could give to mitigate the effects of climate change. We flew with the Air Force – these men and women crew were among some of the most outstanding New Zealanders I have met.

We arrived on the first island where we were to stay one night before moving on the next day. It was a real eye-opener for me. The rubbish, overcrowding, poor sanitation and housing were starkly evident. We spent the day opening new houses that we had helped fund, visiting a medical centre and officially handing over a cremator that had been donated by the EU as it was impossible to bury the deceased on the island.

That evening there was an official function held in our honour. There were literally hundreds of people in attendance. The heat, dancing and food were in abundance. There was a great atmosphere and they stated many times how honoured they were that we had taken the time to visit and understand their challenges in person.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Murray McCully speaks during the Pacific Island tour.

There was a bit of discussion as to who would speak on our delegation's behalf. They wanted McCully and at the time I thought that was because he was held in such high regard with our Pacific neighbours and not just based on gender. McCully insisted it should be me, as the most senior member of the delegation. All good, I spoke, the island leader spoke and then we got down to gift-giving, an important part of showing respect.

McCully went up and received his gift, which from memory was a carving and a painting. The EU Commissioner was called up and again with much fanfare was presented with a carving and a painting. Then the attention turned to me. The leader had a particular look on his face. I instantly recognised it because I had already seen it once.

Ladies, it is that look on your husband's face when, after many failed gift-giving attempts, he thinks he has really nailed it this time. He has given it a lot of thought and he knows you are going to love it and he is feeling quite pleased with himself.

From the stage he called me up. Face beaming he turned to me and said, "Because you are a woman we have especially made your gift." He then proudly presented me with a woven laundry basket. To be clear, it had laundry written on the side of it. The look on our official delegations' faces was priceless. I accepted in good grace, as the gift was given generously.

The next day as I boarded the Air Force Hercules to depart, there was my laundry basket proudly strapped in and on display. McCully, of course, found it all very amusing and kept asking if I was up-to-date with the laundry. I still have the basket.

Paula Bennett is a former Deputy Prime Minister and National Party politician who now works at Bayleys Real Estate as national director-customer engagement.