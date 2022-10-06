Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Paula Bennett: Daft Government spending shows we need tax cuts

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson: He provides some good services but he gets out of control, says Paula Bennett. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson: He provides some good services but he gets out of control, says Paula Bennett. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Let's imagine there is a guy in New Zealand, let's call him Grant, and he is providing much-needed services and everyone is paying him.

The arrangement is that the money is taken from you via

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics