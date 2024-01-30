Question Time is set to resume today as MPs are likely to debate the Red Sea New Zealand Defence Force deployment and Māori policies.

This morning, the Green Party’s James Shaw said he will resign from his role as co-leader next month after nearly nine years in the job.

Parliament returns today, after a long summer hiatus, with party caucuses meeting this morning before Question Time from 2pm. Usually there is also a post-Cabinet press conference, but this has been cancelled.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand’s funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency wouldn’t be signed off until Foreign Minister Winston Peters was satisfied it was appropriate to continue contributing to the aid operation after alleged links between 12 of its staffers and Hamas.

Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Todd McLay told Newshub the Government would await the results of a UN inquiry before deciding whether to cut funding.

Ahead of Question Time, there will be a Ministerial Statement followed by a debate on the Government’s decision to deploy six troops to the Red Sea to aid the United States in its strikes against Houthi rebels based in Yemen.

The Government announced the deployment last week. Neither Labour nor the Greens support it. Members from those parties will have the opportunity to ask the Government questions about the deployment.

Race relations will likely be at the top of the agenda, in the wake of the Hui-ā-Motu and Rātana celebrations, when the Government was given a strong word about its agenda for Māori.

New Zealand First’s Shane Jones told RNZ he welcomed the chance to debate things like the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

“The Waitangi Tribunal has come up with lots of principles. The principle of partnership must not and cannot defeat democracy, which is why I want the Waitangi Tribunal substantially redirected and its writ changed. They cannot and must not have the authority to write a new constitution for New Zealand,” Jones said.

“We don’t agree that the Treaty of Waitangi represents a partnership between the Crown and iwi to the extent that it overwhelms and gets rid of democracy.”

It is likely a considerable portion of questions in Question Time will probe the Government’s Māori agenda. Recent remarks from Act leader David Seymour about his desire to flatten the tax system may also come under scrutiny.

With the 54th Parliament only just getting into gear, this Tuesday will see no fewer than six new MPs give their maiden speeches.

They begin at 4.15 pm with National’s Rima Nakhle and go until the dinner break, with Cameron Brewer, Dana Kirkpatrick, Carl Bates, Carlos Cheung and Miles Anderson all giving their maiden speeches.

Parliament will only sit for one week before breaking for Waitangi Day, when a large contingent of MPs head north for commemorations.